‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Credits Social Media Push For His Character’s Second Life

The Man Without Fear is also the Man Filled with Gratitude.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox is crediting the “Save Daredevil” social media campaign for the recent revival of his role as the blind superhero.

In an interview with Marvel.com, Cox talked about his comeback in the role of Daredevil after Netflix canceled the show in 2018. Daredevil has recently appeared in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home and had a cameo in Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Those were the appetizers. He’s also getting his own Disney+ show, Daredevil: Born Again.

“Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the ‘Save Daredevil’ campaign,” Coz said. “That even when I had lost hope years ago, they did not, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I’ve met many of them, and they’re such an enthusiastic, passionate crowd.”

Cox also has great love for the role.

“Daredevil is such an amazing character,” said Cox. “It’s been the great honor of my career to be offered that part and to be able to play him. I’ve had such fun with it. It’s changed my life irrevocably. And when the show came to an end, despite the disappointment of the journey ending, I felt like we’d done a good job, and we had an amazing time and we could only be grateful for what we’d had.”