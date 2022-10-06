‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Eiza González Denies Being Cast As Elektra In Disney+ Marvel Series

Eiza González is addressing reports that she has been cast as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel series being developed for Disney+. The Mexican star also pointed out that she had been receiving hate from fans that seemingly didn’t want her in the role.

“I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One, I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this, and two, I feel like it saves people energy,” she tweeted. “No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already [an] ongoing series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome.”

In a second tweet, the Bloodshot actor added, “I’d appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don’t even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best.”

Lastly, González said she was hopeful that one day she’ll “get to play a cool superhero” but while that opportunity arises she will “be watching Daredevil and sending that cast all the love.”

Daredevil: Born Again has gotten an 18-episode first season order for Disney+ and it is expected to air in 2024. The announcement for the Charlie Cox iteration of Daredevil was made this past summer during Comic-Con. Vincent D’Onofrio is set to reprise his role of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in the Marvel series that was produced for Netflix between 2015 and 2018 for three seasons.

Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord are set to write and executive produce the series.