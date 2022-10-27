Danny Masterson Rape Trial Sees Defense Clash With Jane Doe #3 Over Inconsistencies In Testimony

Determined to expunge almost any mention of Scientology from Danny Masterson’s rape trial, defense attorney Phillip Cohen told the jury from the beginning that consistency would be core of his client’s case. That vow was very much on display Thursday as the lawyer sought to spotlight the supposed inconsistencies in the testimony of Jane Doe #3.

Still, Cohen didn’t appear to be able to shake the witness’ conviction of what occurred with then-boyfriend Masterson in an alleged sexual assault at his Hollywood Hills home in December 2001. “If someone has sex with you when you are unconscious, that is rape, sir!” Jane Doe #3/CB said this morning, sweeping aside a discussion of whether she had too much to drink and frequently blacked out that particular night.

“I was hoping he would fix what he did, and he did not,” the witness added of the couple’s eventual February 2002 break-up.

Picking up where the downtown Los Angeles trial left off Tuesday, Cohen methodically went through the timeline of the alleged assault laid out previously by Jane Doe #3. To that end, the lawyer elicited a “I don’t remember” over and over from the witness, who was in a relationship with Masterson from 1997 to late 2001.

“I don’t know,” Jane Doe #3 answered when asked by Cohen if she ever told the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office or the LAPD if Masterson “ever peed” on her, as she testified earlier this week.

“It is your position you did not intentionally hide information …correct?” inquired Cohen, running down a list of law enforcement and prosecution officials the witness had communicated with over the years, as well as a Texas rape hotline.

“I just remember answering their questions honestly,” Jane Doe #3 replied in a halting voice, clearly aware her credibility was being challenged. With the exception of one incident between Masterson and CB, the lawyer made a point of grilling the witness over whether his client had hit her during their relationship and what she told Deputy Los Angeles DA Reinhold Mueller of such violence or lack thereof.

“Is it your testimony that sex between Masterson and you was never intimate?” Cohen then asked, seemingly catching the witness off guard. “I would say it was not loving, it was very rough, and forceful, and didn’t understand that a woman needs to be prepared and not just jump on someone and do it their way,” she countered, as Cohen paraphrased her own words of earlier this week of how good the first year of her relationship with Masterson was.

“At the time I didn’t have much to compare it to what a healthy relationship would be like,” the witness also said as the lawyer brought up that maybe Masterson just was “a really bad lover.”

As she had indicated before, Jane Doe #3 asserted that over the course of their relationship Masterson “never asked for sex” but rather demanded it.

Charged with three counts of forcible rape, Masterson sat at the defense table as the cross-examination continued with his hands clasped on his crossed legs, as he has every day since the testimony portion of the trial started October 18. The That ’70s Show star is looking at a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if found guilty in the criminal case, which is expected to run through November 19. He has said he has never had nonconsensual sex.

The pursuing of Jane Doe #3’s perspective of the couple’s sex life during and after their relationship earned Cohen another rebuke from LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo, who said after sending the witness and the jury out of the room that the line of questioning was “prurient.”

After the prosecution stated they believed the questions to be “irrelevant and improper,” Cohen also revealed in the exchange that the witness had untruthfully taunted Masterson in the early years of their relationship with the claim that she slept with his brother. That 1998 remark, upon Jane Doe #3’s return from a trip to Paris, is part of a sequence of events that led to Masterson dragging her along the floor of their Hollywood Hills home. Cohen argued to the judge that the mention of the brother in the argument shed some light on Masterson’s reaction.

Noting that there seemed to be aspect of “domestic violence” in Masterson and CB’s relationship, the judge essentially put the matter of the brother comment out to pasture before bringing the witness and jury back into the room.

For all of Cohen’s efforts to keep Scientology out of the courtroom — which Masterson is a member of and all of the Jane Does were once members — the church again made its way into the proceedings during the latter part of the morning’s cross-examination.

“Because of Scientology,” Jane Doe #3 answered when asked by Cohen of why she was “terrified” to meet with LAPD Esther Reyes in January 2017. Cohen did not follow up on why the witness was scared, or why she was scared of the church.

Circling back over and over to the witness declining for the most part to look at transcripts “to refresh your memory,” Cohen also brought up the civil case she and other alleged victims have against Scientology and Masterson. Never saying the name of the church, Cohen asked whether she had a lawyer in that legal matter, the witness said “yes.” When asked if that lawyer was in the courtroom, she said “no” – to Cohen’s obvious disappointment.

The defense lawyer also seemed frustrated when Jane Doe #3 said the reason she never mentioned years later when she reported it to Austin police any other alleged assault but the December 2001 incident was because “they didn’t ask me.” Alluding to previous testimony, the witness said “I was reporting what I told the church” when asked why she never mentioned an alleged November 2001 rape and only the December 2001 one to a Texas crisis center worker.

Cohen also tried to catch the witness on whether she knew her now husband, Cedric, had spoken with the LAPD earlier this month. “I gave Detective Vargas my husband’s phone number,” the witness responded, but she was unaware of when her husband talked to the police or the specifics of the conversation. Having first learned of the alleged Masterson rapes in 2011, Jane Doe #3’s spouse is listed as a witness in the trial

The cross-examination and more testimony from Jane Doe #3 will continue this afternoon.