Daniel Radcliffe, J.K. Rowling & Many More Remember Robbie Coltrane: “Used To Keep Us Laughing Constantly”

Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane today, remembering the beloved actor as “one of the funniest people I’ve met.”

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Radcliffe said of the actor who died today at 72: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Related Story Max Woodward Dies: Longtime Kennedy Center Producer Was 76

RELATED: Hollywood and Media Deaths in 2022

Radcliffe and Coltrane appeared together in all eight installments of the Potter film franchise from 2001 to 2011.

Coltrane, who also starred in Cracker and the James Bond franchise, died today at 72 following a long illness. In the Potter series, he played Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

RELATED: Read Deadline’s Robbie Coltrane Obit

Potter’s lead sorceress, J.K. Rowling, also posted a remembrance, writing on Twitter, “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

RELATED: Robbie Coltrane’s Career in Film & TV Gallery

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022

Robbie Coltrane’s passing is a tragic loss to the world. He was an exceptional actor whose talent knew no bounds. He was beloved to Bond audiences as Valentin Zukovsky in GOLDENEYE and THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH as well as to millions who saw him in his multitude of roles. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hrEXPMN8UJ — James Bond (@007) October 14, 2022

We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/CCofb6BMo6 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) October 14, 2022

In 1998, I was driving a bunch of people to a party at the Sundance Film Festival. A huge man in an expensive overcoat was hitchhiking in the snow. We picked him up. It was Robbie Coltrane. Lovely bloke. RIP. https://t.co/vqxrJI4QtY — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) October 14, 2022

He was brilliant in CRACKER. Original. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) October 14, 2022

Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker.

Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend – you will be hugely missed. RIP https://t.co/z9OCf4c83p — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 14, 2022

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022