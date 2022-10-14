Daniel Radcliffe, J.K. Rowling & Many More Remember Robbie Coltrane: “Used To Keep Us Laughing Constantly”

Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane today, remembering the beloved actor as “one of the funniest people I’ve met.”
In a statement obtained by Deadline, Radcliffe said of the actor who died today at 72: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
RELATED: Hollywood and Media Deaths in 2022
Radcliffe and Coltrane appeared together in all eight installments of the Potter film franchise from 2001 to 2011.
Coltrane, who also starred in Cracker and the James Bond franchise, died today at 72 following a long illness. In the Potter series, he played Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid.
RELATED: Read Deadline’s Robbie Coltrane Obit
Potter’s lead sorceress, J.K. Rowling, also posted a remembrance, writing on Twitter, “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.