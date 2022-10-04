‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3: A “Legend” Goes Home After James Bond Night

Conrad Green, it’s so good to have you back as executive producer on Dancing with the Stars! First we get Derek Hough running around like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom before Peta Murgatroyd helped to kick off a fiery opening number to “Live and Let Die.” Just like old times when DWTS was in its glory years on ABC.

Let’s get on with Bond night, James Bond night on Disney+.

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel. The veteran actress thought she was a goner last week, but Goodman — bless his heart — saved her for another day. So she dug up an old photo of her and Sean Connery for inspiration so she can be “the Bond girl I never got to be” while performing a rumba. Elegant! “That was your best dance,” said judge Hough, who was particularly impressed with the graceful way she held her arms. “That couldn’t have gone better. You look absolutely beautiful, by the way. Let’s go, Cheryl!” Score: 24 out of 40

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten. The country star went the extra mile by dipping herself in gold for her rumba to “Goldfinger.” But some of the judges didn’t take a shine to what was otherwise a solid performance. Were they hoping she would sink to the bottom two or what? “You’ve got to work on your feet,” said judge Len Goodman. “Your footwork wasn’t great.” Score: 26 out of 40

Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr. Bummer, man: his partner Daniella Karagach was still out after testing positive for Covid before last week’s show. So Warr got another chance to dance with the bodybuilder, who showed off his strength by hoisting her over his head during their Argentine tango. “It lacked a bit of fluidity. I didn’t really like that lift, it was out of character,” said Goodman. “But the bottom line, I think it was your best dance to date.” Score: 29 out of 40

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke. The former weatherman remembered how he and his dad didn’t talk for years after he came out of the closet. But dear ol’ dad eventually expressed pride in his son, which gave Champion the confidence he needed — like, say, for whenever he has to perform a samba in front of a studio audience (which included GMA‘s Robin Roberts). “You have this natural joy I think might have worked a little against you in this dance,” said judge Carrie Ann Inaba. “Let your body go a little more.” Score: 25 out of 40

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. The Jersey party boy was sent into mini-etiquette class so he’d know how to play a sophisticate during his “Thunderbolt” rumba. Honestly, the best part of his otherwise forgettable performance was when the cameraman cut to two unrecognizable women in the audience, who were simply referred to as “Vinny’s friends.” “You do have to start getting the details,” said Inaba. “Watch the nuance of your hands, which means maybe training a few more hours. No diss, that’s totally full of respect.” Score: 23 out of 40

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. The 90210 actor is getting the hang of this whole sexy dancing thing in the ballroom: he began his tango with an upstage somersault before bolting down to Slater and grabbing her neck. And did he hold up her leg later and pretend that it was a gun? By God, I think he did. “You attempted a very difficult routine,” said judge Bruno Tonioli. Score: 27 out of 40

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. The actress admitted that her “MS leg” froze up last week during their jive. So why not make it harder and put her in a blindfold this week? Farber’s strange choice in props, aside, the actress got her sexy on by keeping those hips busy and performing the splits again. “So inspired as always. intensely romantic,” said Tonioli. “It was a bit risqué darling. I got a Nicole Kidman vibe.” Score: 28 out of 40

Jordan Sparks and Brandon Armstrong. The singer’s rumba was a little underwhelming, and her sleepy music, “Licence to Kill,” didn’t really help. “You need a quicker spot and close your feet closer together,” Hough said of her turns. “There are so many turns in all of your dances. Work on those.” Score: 29 out of 40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. The drag queen opened her rumba with a steamy solo before oozing into a terrific rumba to Tina Turner’s “GoldenEye.” Shangela was finally in her element under the mirror ball. “Damn girl that was fierce!” said Inaba. Score: 30 out of 40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart. The deaf actor was still riding high after earning his first 8 last week. But his confidence was put to the test with this week’s rumba, which isn’t so easy to count out while trying to appear mysterious and debonair. Still, the judges remain impressed by his perseverance. I mean, who wouldn’t be? “I’m gonna say, what I loved you took command of that dance. I could see you were leading that dance, you weren’t just holding on, hoping for the best,” said Goodman. Score: 31 out of 40

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev. The Hulu reality star looked plum tired halfway into her Argentine tango, but her body didn’t show signs of wear. She floored the judges with her tight and sultry moves. “That was your best dance yet!” said Hough. “It was so good, so strong, it played to your strengths. That was so fantastic.” Score: 32 out of 40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. The Bachelorette has been feeling like an imposter, especially in the face of trained dancers like Wayne Brady and Charli D’Amelio. But her cha cha was certainly skilled enough to have her perform the final number of the night. “You went for that! It had power, it had attack, it had strength,” said Hough. “Overall, great cha cha.” Score: 33 out of 40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. The Let’s Make a Deal host, who isn’t exactly happy about how age is taking its toll on his increasingly achy knees, got to perform the tango to the classic Bond theme song. Quit the complaining, game show man: your moves hurt so good. “That was first ballroom dance and I was concerned how you would cope. I congratulate you. I thought you coped magnificently,” said Goodman. Score: 33 out of 40

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas. The social media star should be feeling great after sitting at the top of the leader board for two weeks straight. But it’s not good enough! Fortunately, her skilled partner choreographed a killer rumba that ended with him drinking a toxic potion and “dying” at the end of the number. Audience members Kourtney Kardashian and hubby Travis Barker seemed to like it! “Three weeks we’ve been watching you dance and three weeks you dance fantastic. Lovely feet. Lovely legs. It had a beautiful finish,” said Goodman. Score: 33 out of 40

Bottom two couples were Champion and Burke and Van Amstel and Ladd. Tonioli, Inaba, and Hough voted to save Champion, so it was time for Ladd to go.

“Louie is the best. He was a great teacher and a lot of fun. When you are a legend, you’ve lived a long time. And I’ve had a lot of fun,” said Ladd.