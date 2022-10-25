‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Reality Star Survives But A Singer Goes Home On Michael Bublé Night

It’s another Let’s Promote Michael Bublé night on Dancing with the Stars. Look at the sultry songster open the show with a bunch of sequin-clad ladies shaking their booties around the boffo Bublé! It’s a repeat visit for the Canadian crooner: he performed in seasons 9 and 16 while couples have danced to his songbook oodles of times over the years. Why not do it one more time, but on Disney+?

And since you’re here, Mr. Bublé, can you help out the judges, too? The show would be happy to talk up your latest album Higher!

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. The Jersey Shore star knows he’s been trending on the bottom of the leaderboard (did Joseph Baena really need to go home before him?) He tried to get a confidence boost by calling his mom, who regaled him with stories about visiting Home Depot and having all the checkers say how great he’s doing on DWTS. He’s big with the home improvement crowd! That’s good, because his cha cha needs some serious repairs. “Timing, darling,” said Bruno Tonioli. “Half of it was on the west coast and half of it was on the east coast.” Score: 36 out of 50

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten. The country singer doesn’t seem to own the crowd the way her fellow competitors do. But her tango and precious little costume changed all that during her sassy salsa. “My fearless sexy little bundle of fun. Did you put some samba in it as well?” said Tonioli. “Well done and your legs are getting better.” Score: 41 out of 50

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. The actor admits that he’s thought about quitting because of “all these ups and downs,” but his partner not only believes in him but really seems to dig him. The duo began their sexy foxtrot by gazing into each other’s eyes before showing off their terrific chemistry under the mirror ball. Chemistry alert! “I definitely seeing the leading man,” said Derek Hough. “I thought it was a fantastic performance.” Score: 42 out of 50

Jordan Sparks and Brandon Armstrong. The platinum singer is definitely improving; she earned her best scores on prom night. The goal now? Shoot for the 10s with her terrific foxtrot. Better luck next week, girl. Though she may not a bona fide front-runner, her charm is keeping her in the race for the Mirror Ball trophy. “You interpret the music so superbly,” said Carrie Ann Inaba. “You are a harmony singing to the melody. It’s just so beautiful. I haven’t seen a dancer like you in so long.” Score: 43 out of 50

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart. The CODA cutie told his partner that he can’t be expected to interpret a song that he can’t hear, so she broke down the lyrics and emotion so he could inject more feeling in his foxtrot. How challenging it must be to help him shine, but fortunately he’s figured out how to do it on his own. “Last week I spoke about how you didn’t have enough energy in your arms,” said Goodman. “Tonight I saw plenty of expression through your arms … The foxtrot is a notoriously difficult dance. You coped brilliantly well.” Score: 43 out of 50

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. The newly-named host of the AMAs missed rehearsals last week because he was sick. It wasn’t the big C; he was just plum exhausted. So he didn’t start learning the quick step until three days before performance night. He did just fine, though. “I’m glad you are feeling better,” said Inaba. “There were some mistakes. Being in sync with each other, some times you are doing some movements quicker than Witney.” Score: 44 out of 50

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. The drag queen wasted a little time by walking a red carpet before the number, but her platinum wig and boa-lined dress were simply divine, as was her tango. Shangela even carried a chicken drumstick into the ballroom that was meant for Goodman — but then Tyra Banks ate it. Shangela later explained that Goodman has been calling for “crispy legs,” so she brought him one. As a reward, he thought her tango was “finger licking good.” The end. Score: 45 out of 50

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. Val’s pregnant wife Jenna Johnson came to their rehearsal to school Windey on how to get her nose thisclose to her partner during their sensuous rumba. The bachelorette definitely got the memo. “Some of the shapes you did, even the greatest artist could not have drawn them more beautifully,” said Tonioli. “It was subtle .. it was alway elegant. To me, it was perfect.” Score: 46 out of 50

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev. Poor mama D’Amelio had to follow her daughter’s perfect performance with a samba. She’s already feeling low after being in the bottom two last week, and now she has to show … emotion? And sell it with her face? She wasn’t looking very confident during rehearsal, but her body said otherwise on the ballroom floor. And how’s this for a promise: Goodman vowed to show off his “bum in a supermarket” if she ends up in the bottom two Monday. We’ll hold you to that, old man! “The tree doesn’t fall from the apple. Does that make sense?” said Bublé. “You make it look easy. You are a beautiful dancer. You look like you were having a blast.” Score: 46 out of 50

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas. The pack leader appreciates the “good vibe” of Goodman; she wants to show how she’s improved her frame since week 2 while dancing the foxtrot. But when you’re “50/50” elegant (as she said in rehearsal), it’s not so easy. The judges beg to differ. (Hough wanted to give her a 12!) “I just want to speak about one element of this dance, which I rarely speak out because I rarely see it … the beautiful swing and sway throughout the dance,” said Goodman. “Honestly, it was just fantastic.” Tonioli even said she sent him into “dance ecstasy.” Score: A perfect 50

Bottom two were Decker/Bersten and Donovan/Slater. Tonioli, Inaba and Goodman voted to save Donovan so Decker is history. (Hough tried to save her!)

It’s Halloween night next week in the ballroom.