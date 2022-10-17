Dan Levy Feature Directorial Debut ‘Good Grief’ At Netflix Sets Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans & More

Good Grief, the feature directorial debut from Schitt’s Creek multi-Emmy winner Dan Levy, has set its cast including Loving Oscar nominee Ruth Negga, Yesterday‘s Himesh Patel, Beauty and the Beast‘s Luke Evans as well as Celia Imrie (Better Things, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Arnaud Valois (BPM (Beats Per Minute), Spring Blossom), David Bradley (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) and Jamael Westman.

The pic follows Marc Dreyfus. He’s chosen to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies, unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self discovery.

Levy is directing off the script he wrote. The project marks his first under his Not A Real Production Company deal with Netflix.

Producers are Not A Real Production Company’s Dan Levy, Megan Zehmer; Sister’s Stacey Snider, Kate Fenske, Debra Hayward

Said Levy in a statement, “Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.“