Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Handed Early Season 2 Renewal At Fox

Fox is doubling down on Krapopolis.

The network has handed an early renewal to Dan Harmon’s animated series ahead of its full launch next year.

The move comes at least six months before it is set to premiere as part of four-show, two-hour animated block on Monday nights from May 2023.

The show will launch with a preview on November 27 and the network will bridge the gap between November and May with a series of digital content drops as well as blockchain business, designed to carry into the summer block on Monday nights, where it will be joined by Grimsburg, a comedy about a misanthropic detective.

Krapopolis, which is kicking off Fox Entertainment Global’s international drive at Mipcom in Cannes later this month, is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is.

The series features the voices of Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell.

Created and exec produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Harmon, the series is Fox Entertainment’s first wholly own animated series and is produced by the company’s Bento Box Entertainment.

“As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “While we continue to evolve Fox’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”