Damian Lewis To Star In Adaptation Of Matt Haig’s Modern Vampire Title ‘The Radleys’ — AFM

Damian Lewis has been tapped to star in supernatural black comedy The Radleys, based on Matt Haig’s popular novel of the same name. The film has Heartstopper director Euros Lyn at the helm and is produced by Debbie Gray (Good Luck To You Leo Grande) through Genesius Pictures with Cornerstone Films handling worldwide sales.

Story follows the Radley family, an ordinary family – or at least that’s what the neighbors think. They are, in fact, vampires and only parents Helen and Peter (Lewis) know about the family’s true nature. They are ‘abstainers’, vampires who chose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings. Their teenagers, vegan Clara and lovesick Rowan, have no idea until one evening Clara is attacked by a boy in her class and her bloodthirsty instincts take over, forcing her parents to finally reveal the truth.

With this revelation, Rowan questions his own identity and the temptation to try his first taste of blood only grows stronger with the arrival of his uncle Will (Lewis), Peter’s twin brother and a practicing vampire, who pulls back the curtain on his vampiric life of hedonism and freedom. Will is all swagger and sex appeal and his presence throws the whole family off of their axis, unleashing suppressed desires for parents and teens alike.

The Radleys is based on a script by British Comedy Award winner Jo Brand and written by Talitha Stevenson. Lewis is exec producing via his production company Ginger Biscuit Entertainment.

Cornerstone Films is unveiling the project to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market next month. Cornerstone and Genesius have a close working relationship and most recently teamed up on Emma Thompson starrer Good Luck To You Leo Grande.

Lewis represented by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin and UTA and Lyn is repped by Independent Talent and UTA.