‘Lettuce In A Wig’ Wins Huge Audience For UK Tabloid, As Brits Find Relief From Government Chaos

A lettuce wearing a wig has provided much relief for UK people exhausted by the ongoing chaos at the heart of government.

As the nation watched the government in freefall and bet on how many days or hours it would be until the prime minister Liz Truss announced her resignation, one tireless tabloid came up with the novel idea of filming a livestream of an iceberg lettuce (yes, you read correctly!) to see which one of the two would last longer.

To be thorough, the lettuce was named Lizzy and given a blonde wig.

Word spread as 20,000 tuned in to YouTube watch the live-feed of the lettuce, which was still going strong when Truss stepped out on Thursday afternoon to tell the waiting press that she had indeed spoken to the king and was stepping down as party leader – bringing to an end a record-breakingly short tenure as the United Kingdom prime minister.



The lettuce had conquered, and its image even projected onto the walls of the Houses of Parliament that evening, in a celebration of victory.

This is but the latest novel idea from the Daily Star, which has overcome falling sales over the last decade to find a new generation of fans with its irreverent front pages in the last couple of years.

The paper’s deputy editor Jon Livesey told the Guardian: “Every single conversation, we’re trying to think how we have fun with it. That’s our place, that’s how we see our job, With the political stuff we’re not anti-Conservative, anti-Labour, we’re just anti-idiot.

“If the people in power are acting in a way that we think is worth poking fun at, then we’ll be all over it. In this instance and various things over the last couple of weeks it’s been an open goal.”

This weekend, as former premier Boris Johnson flies home from the Caribbean amid speculation he will make a bid to return to power, the Star offers us this…