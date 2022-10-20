‘Dahmer’ Dominates Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart As ‘House Of The Dragon’ Leapfrogs ‘The Lord Of The Rings’

Dahmer, which had already been anointed as the second-biggest series in Netflix history based on the company’s own data, dominated Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart for the week of September 19-25.

The Ryan Murphy-produced serial killer series (whose full name is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) pulled in more than 3.6 billion minutes of viewing. That places it 10th on the all-time list for single-week viewership in the annals of Nielsen, which started the weekly streaming rankings in 2020. A hefty 40% of the audience was between the ages of 18 and 34, Nielsen said.

Netflix captured eight of the 10 slots on the overall list, but HBO Max’s House of the Dragon and Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finished third and fourth for the week, respectively. HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, which has been a massive draw across all platforms, leapfrogged Rings in the No. 3 spot, collecting just north of 1 billion minutes only on HBO Max. Rings was close behind with 977 million minutes, though the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation had one episode fewer than its fantasy competitor. On the other hand, the vagaries of Nielsen’s measurement scheme mean that one Dragon episode only has three hours counted each week.

Cobra Kai, which topped the rankings the week before, gathered 1.1 billion minutes in second place. The tally was a big drop from the prior week’s 1.9 billion.

Other notables on the chart included two Netflix original movies: Mark Wahlberg drama Father Stu and the kidnapping thriller Lou, which stars Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett. Stu edged Lou, 717 million minutes to 681 million.

Another Netflix entry was El rey, Vicente Fernández, a rare Spanish-language title to crack the Top 10. Its 36 episodes drew 648 million minutes of viewing, good for 10th place. Nielsen estimated that 91% of its audience was Hispanic.

Two high-profile titles didn’t make the overall list. Disney+ Star Wars-derived series Andor—drew 624 million viewing minutes from its first three episodes, while The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu released another new episode that collected 535 million minutes.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: