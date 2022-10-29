D.H. Peligro Dies: Drummer For Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Was 63

Drummer D.H. Peligro (real name: Darren Henley) died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday. Police reported that he died from a trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.

Peligro joined The Dead Kennedys in February 1981 and appeared on the EP In God We Trust, released in December 1981.

He would also record on the studio albums Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime for Democracy. He also appeared on the singles/rarities collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death. Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death.

Guitarist East Bay Ray, who performed with Peligro, posted on Facebook following the death. “I am heartbroken. D.H. Peligro passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, Oct 28th. He died from trauma to his head from an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending will be announced in the coming days. We were musical brothers. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.”

The Dead Kennedys broke up in December 1986, and Peligro moved on to a short gig with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, replacing Jack Irons.

In 1988, Peligro joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, replacing drummer Jack Irons. He helped write some songs on the band’s album Mother’s Milk, but did not perform on the album.

The Dead Kennedys reunited in the 200s, and Peligro stayed with the band through several changes in front men. He took a hiatus in 2008, but rejoined in 2009.

Peligro played with several other bands on the punk scene, and had his own solo career as a front man, releasing three albums. Of those, the most notable was Sum of Our Surroundings, which was voted Rock Album of the Year by the American Independent Music Awards.

Details on survivors and memorial plans was not immediately available.