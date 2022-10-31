‘The Penguin’ Sets Cristin Milioti As Female Lead Sofia Falcone

Made For Love star Cristin Milioti is returning to HBO Max as the female lead opposite Colin Farrell in the DC original limited drama series The Penguin (working title), a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

The series expands upon the world Reeves has created for Warner Bros Pictures’ blockbuster and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

Milioti will play Sofia Falcone, daughter of Carmine Falcone, who was played by John Turturro in the film. Sofia is fighting with The Penguin (Farrell) for control of the city.

The character was prominent on the Fox series Gotham, where Sofia was played by Crystal Reed.

The Penguin is executive produced by Reeves; Dylan Clark; Farrell; Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; and Craig Zobel, who directs the first two episodes.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Palm Springs star Milioti plays the female lead in Peacock’s thriller series The Resort, which is awaiting a Season 2 renewal decision. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.