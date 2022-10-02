Country Singer Hardy And Crew In Bus Crash, Suffer Significant Injuries, Tour Dates Halted

Country singer-songwriter Michael Wilson Hardy, who goes by his surname as a performer, is recovering from injuries suffered early Sunday when his tour bus crashed.

Hardy and his touring crew had just completed two shows in Bristol, Tenn. and were on Interstate 40 near Nashville when the accident happened. No details on its cause were immediately revealed.

Hardy took to social media to assure fans that, though battered, the team was okay. He said he was out of the hospital but had been “ordered by the doctors to recover for the next few weeks.” His bus driver remained in the hospital for treatment.

All four people who were on the bus “were all treated for significant injuries.”

Hardy made his first impact in 2018 with the song “Up Down,” He has since had several No. 1 hits on the country chartes, including “One Beer” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, and “Beers On Me” with Dierks Bentley and Breland.