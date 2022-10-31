Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16 after a year-long battle with a rare cancer, his family announced today. He was 25.

“He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” the Roth family said in a statement. “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

Roth, a graduate of Bennington College, disclosed his diagnosis last summer, writing on Instagram, “In November of 21 I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer. Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc. It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it. It has taken away half of my hearing, 60pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it. But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is effected by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else. Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you.”

In his most recent and final post in August, Roth said in a video, “Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny and you don’t always get to choose your future but just be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love and are…”

He is survived by parents Tim and Nikki Roth, and brother Hunter Roth.