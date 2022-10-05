‘Resident Evil’ Studio Constantin Film And Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions Team For Nuremberg Trials Drama Series

German powerhouse Constantin Film and Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions have teamed to make a high-end drama series about the events surrounding the Nuremberg Trials.

The drama, currently unnamed, follows the prosecution of Nazi officials after World War II, the first time in history that people were held accountable for war crimes, exploring characters from all sides of the trials.

The series will be executive produced by Oliver Berben and Robert Kulzer for Constantin Film, Spotnitz and Emily Feller (Leonardo, Medici, Trust Me, Ordinary Lies) for Big Light, and Ron Maxwell (Gettysburg) along with Jeff Berg of Northside Services.

“This series is a real powerhouse,” said Spotnitz. “It’s an investigative mystery, a suspense thriller set both in a courtroom and on the global stage, and one of the most searing moral dramas imaginable. The characters and the issues all seem startlingly relevant and contemporary.”

“On May 8, 1945, Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered to the Allies, but the world remained in a state of unrest and global powerplay,” said Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film. “Our show describes the intricate and multi-layered chess game how the United States took the reins on establishing the post-war power structure and how the Nuremberg Trials became the tipping point that signaled to the world that law and order will be restored.”

Constantin Film was nominated for an Oscar for 2004 film Downfall, which covered the final hours and collapse of the Nazi regime. Most recently, It produced The Conference, a historically accurate drama about a meeting that was part of planning the Holocaust, which was awarded Best Feature Film at the 2022 New York Festivals and won the German Television Prize for Best TV Film and Best Screenplay Fiction.

Big Light is behind shows such as The Man in the High Castle for Prime Video and three seasons of Italian drama Medici for Rai and Netflix. It also has Hunted for the BBC and HBO and Ransom for CBS and more recently made Leonardo for Rai, France Télévisions, Sony and Amazon Prime Video UK, starring Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore.

Big Light is represented by WME and attorney Jared Levine at Yorn Levine.