Conmen, Neo-Nazis & Ice Worms: Deadline’s The Hot Ones Mipcom Dramas From BBC Studios, ZDF/Beta & Movistar Plus+

When you’re deep in among the cocktail parties and dinners or meeting up with much missed contacts at Mipcom next week, it might be easy to forget why everyone is there: the shows. To help you remember, we bring you Deadline’s The Hot Ones, our guide to some of the best TV being sold in Cannes in 2022. You may hear whispers along the Croisette about the next big global hit, and The Hot Ones is our pick of a wealth of programing, featuring some of the biggest names in television from the top players in distribution.

Here are three dramas to kick things off:

BBC Studios

Length: 5 x 60’

Producer: Sister

As the cameras were preparing to roll for BBC drama The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies, a plethora of jaw-dropping conman docs dropped on Netflix to much acclaim.

The timing of the release of the likes of The Tinder Swindler, The Puppet Master and Inventing Anna was purely coincidental, says Following Events exec Alice Tyler, but should lend the five-part series a lot of interest from audiences when it debuts next year.

“The pathology and psychopathy of conmen is out there in all shapes and sizes,” she says. “We’re all just so interested in what makes someone do it and in what makes someone fall for it. We have all encountered one of these people or we have been conned in some way before.”

This “universal experience” gives Tyler hope that the show will perform well outside of the UK and she is particularly confident that buyers in the U.S. will bite. Along with Blue Lights, Six Four and The Consul, distributor BBC Studios is pushing The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies hard at this year’s Mipcom.

From the minds of playwright Penelope Skinner and her sister, the graphic novelist Ginny Skinner, the show stars Sex Education’s Alistair Petrie as Rob, a conman who traps two women, Cheryl (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) and Alice (Rebekah Staton), in a triangle of epic proportions.

The show is produced by Chernobyl and The Power outfit Sister and it exhibits themes of lying, weakness and the rapid ascent of the modern fraudster, amongst others.

Scripts arrived at Petrie’s house just an hour after he’d finished watching Netflix’s The Puppet Master, about British conman Robert Hendy-Freegard. Petrie says that doc “opened up this world of identifying individuals and spotting whether they had appeared in one’s own life at some point.”

He also read Minna Lyons’ The Dark Triad of Personality: Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy in Everyday Life to prepare and was given an enormous background document penned by the Skinners on his character’s past.

Having worked on an eclectic mix of Sister projects, the show came about through the company’s desire to work with the Skinners, says Tyler, and their image-driven, graphic novel-led approach comes at a time when similar shows such as Netflix’s Heartstopper are garnering worldwide acclaim.

“So much of what you see on screen is visual and that all started in the writing process,” adds Tyler. “We’re constantly looking for new sources and amazing shows come from these worlds. A visual world can really set uniqueness and tone.”

The writers and producers also looked to the thrillers of the 1980s and 1990s for inspiration, as well as playfully skewering the genre for introducing colorful terms such as ‘bunny boiler’ into the everyday lexicon.

ZDF Studios/Beta

Length: 8 x 45’

Producers: Schwarm TV Productions (JV of Intaglio Film & ndF International Production), Bravado (co-producer), in association with Viola Film

Fabio Lovino

Two German distributors are headed to Cannes with one major European drama project: Indie vendor Beta and ZDF Studios, part of public broadcaster ZDF, have pooled resources on The Swarm, the first project from Game of Thrones executive producer and director Frank Doelger and his Intaglio Film, which is co-producing with Eric Welbers’ ndF International via a joint venture, Schwarm TV. (Intaglio itself is a JV between Beta and ZDF Studios.)

Doelger created the English-language eco-thriller series with Oscar-nominated producer Mark Huffam (The Martian, Saving Private Ryan) and Ute Leonhardt (Killing Eve). It stars Cecile de France, Alexander Karim and Leonie Benesch, is directed by Barbara Eder, Luke Watson and Philipp Stolzl and is based on Frank Schätzing’s book.

A host of overseas broadcasters and streamers have already snapped up local rights as pre-buying co-producers but Oliver Bachert, Beta’s Chief Distribution Officer, says this won’t impact the editorial: “There’s a big advantage here, in fact: we have preset IP, not an original storyline for TV, and Frank as the key showrunner with a creative vision everyone supports.”

The story begins with a series of strange happenings around the world’s various oceans that culminate in a species of ice worms emerging from the sea. The United Nations decides to make a preemptive strike against whatever is conducting the occurrences deep in the water, though scientists believe it is a suicide mission.

“We’re always focused on quality and name alone doesn’t sell a show, but Frank Doelger gives us the whole package and we’ve been stunned by what we’ve received so far,” says ZDF Studios Vice President of Drama Robert Franke.

ZDF Studios and Beta are jointly distributing the show and have each taken on specific territories. Buyers have been tracking the slowly gestating show’s progress since its announcement in 2019, so a slew of deals are likely to follow soon. Both sides are working to maximize revenues and have unified their marketing efforts at Mipcom, but they have been careful not to work anti-competitively.

“On a production level, the partnership is about scale and translating that to international sales,” adds Bachert.

“It’s hands down the biggest package we’ve been involved in,” says Franke. “Buyers can expect a thrilling drama show that keeps you on your toes. It’s wrapped in a topical theme—climate change and the global ecosystem in danger—but this approaches it in an entertaining way that uses genre to make concepts about complex interconnected ecosystems digestible.”

El Hijo Zurdo (The Left-Handed Son)

Movistar Plus+ Internacional

Length: 6 x 30’

Producers: Movistar Plus+; Atípica Films

Niccolo Guasti/Getty Images)

Spanish SVoD operator Movistar Plus+’s international arm is heading to its first Mipcom with the Seville-set drama El Hijo Zurdo (The Left-Handed Son). Based on the novel by Rosario Izquierdo, the show follows Lola, an upper-class mother who impotently watches the drift of her youngest child, Lorenzo, towards the darkness of a neo-Nazi group. In an attempt to understand and help her son, Lola befriends Maru, another mother of a different social class, whose situation is similar to her own.

“If you’re looking for something unique and different, this is the one for you,” says Domingo Corral, Director of Original Fiction at Movistar Plus+. “We don’t like formulas, so we don’t do formulaic stuff, but at the same time, our approach to storytelling is really very universal.”

Written, created, and co-directed by La Peste scribe Rafael Cobos, the show began production in Seville in July and wrapped shooting last month. Paco Baños (The Plague) directed four episodes, Daniela Cajías (Schoolgirls) is the series cinematographer, and María León (The Sleeping Voice) stars.

Movistar Plus+ Internacional, the streamer’s in-house global sales division, is handling international distribution on the project. Corral says that despite the show’s local scope, he believes it will prove popular with international audiences thanks to its high production value and performances. “You’re going to see a Seville that you would never see if you visited like a tourist,” he says.

However, Corral adds that while pre-sales are important, he will be most focused on finding an international partner that he believes compliments Movistar Plus+’s creative ambitions.

“We want to do business with people who share the same vision and understand what we are trying to achieve—that’s the most important thing,” he says, citing HBO, Canal+, Arte and Sky as ambitious companies that make “high-quality” television.

“Business is important, but I’d rather make less money and be in the right place than make more money and not be in the right place,” he adds. “If you’re in the right place, then your show is going to be treated in a different way. It’s going to get more love.”

Movistar Internacional Plus+ GM Maria Valenzuela adds that the Spanish company’s growing reputation as a high-end content creator will help aid sales.

“Six years ago, people did not have the storyline references they do now from us,” she says. “It’s been a beautiful trip and now it’s easy to communicate what we’re doing.”

Read Deadline’s The Hot Ones in full in next week’s debut Deadline International Mipcom special edition, which will be available in Cannes from Monday.