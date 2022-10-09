Colin Farrell Crashes ‘SNL’ & Saves Brendan Gleeson’s Lackluster Monologue

Brendan Gleeson hosted Saturday Night Live and was saved by his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star after a rough start to a lackluster monologue. Colin Farrell crashed Gleeson’s monologue after he said he was “weird and wonderful,” providing a lighter and funny mood to the opening segment.

Gleeson was talking about the premise of his new film that revolves around “two fellas who fall out because one of them is a little too needy.”

“I mean, I love Colin to bits, but the story’s not too far from the truth,” he added.

Farrell walked in claiming he was “just passing” as he “was on the way from the mustache shop.” He then took the opportunity to ask Gleeson to ask him a question.

“Is it going to be a needy question?” Gleeson quipped.

“So, who’s your most favorite co-star you’ve ever worked with?” Farrell asked.

“Paddington Bear,” Gleeson replied.

Farrell was seemingly not happy with that answer and asked more specifically, “Who’s your favorite human costar who’s Irish and he’s about 46 and his name begins with a C?”

“Cillian Murphy,” Gleeson said.

Farrell agreed that Murphy was “quite good, actually.”

Gleeson then invited Farrell to sing a song a finish off the segment. Beforehand, Gleeson seemed to have trouble with timing and landing the jokes. Following Farrell coming into the scene, the mood changed and the actors were able to bounce off each other.

Gleeson was the host of the second episode of SNL Season 48 which also featured Willow as the musical guest star. The actor will next be seen on the dramedy The Banshees of Inisherin which is set to open on October 21 and where he will share credits with Farrell, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan and Sheila Flitton, among others.

In addition, Gleeson is also part of the cast of Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. Gleeson will share the big screen in the musical film with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role of The Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.