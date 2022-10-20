Paris & LA-Based ‘CODA’ Producer Vendôme Pictures Launches Doc Division & Hires Former Amazon France & Velvet Film Duo

EXCLUSIVE: CODA producer Vendôme Pictures has made two appointments and launched a documentary division.

Ninon Desplat has been appointed Head of Development Documentaries and French Series, joining Sonia Droulhiole who was recently appointed Head of Development & Production, Film and Scripted Series, for the company’s English-speaking output.

Under the newly minted Vendôme documentary banner, Desplat will be charged with creating a slate with a focus on pop culture subjects in both English and French. She will also ramp up Vendôme’s TV slate and further expand its French-speaking projects. Droulhiole is responsible for overseeing all English-language features and scripted series from scouting, development, talent management, through to delivery.

Desplat and Droulhiole will report to Vendôme founder, chairman and CEO Philippe Rousselet and co-CEO Fabrice Gianfermi, effective immediately. They will both be based in Paris.

Droulhiole recently served as Senior Development Executive for Amazon Studios France. During her tenure, she managed a slate of French scripted series and films including Mixte, Totems, I Love America, Hawa and Greek Salad. Prior to Amazon, she worked as a Development and Production Executive at Octopolis and in international sales for StudioCanal and WTFilms.

Formely based in New York, Desplat previously worked for Frank Miller Ink as Production Coordinator and as Head of Development for Velvet Film (I Am Not Your Negro).

Vendôme founder, chairman and CEO Philippe Rousselet said: “Vendôme’s continued growth and expansion into different genres is only a natural progression of our beliefs and ambition. Sonia and Ninon perfectly round out our growing team and truly share our ethos and understanding of what Vendôme stands for.”

Droulhiole stated: “I’m thrilled to join forces with Ninon at Vendôme. This year has truly been an exciting ride as we continue to build the company’s ambitious English-language slate following Philippe’s global success with CODA”.

Desplat commented: “I can’t wait to join Philippe and Fabrice’s team and am grateful for their trust. I look forward to launching a new division and building a diverse slate of projects together.”

Vendôme was lead producer on 2022 Best Picture winner CODA and is also known for English-language movies including Source Code, Larry Crowne and What Happened To Monday?, as well as French-language productions such as Two Is Family, Penny Pincher! and CODA’s hit source material The Bélier Family.