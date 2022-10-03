‘Clawfoot’: Olivia Culpo, Nestor Carbonell & Oliver Cooper Board Yale Entertainment Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Culpo (I Feel Pretty), Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show), and Oliver Cooper (Project X) have joined the cast of Yale Entertainment’s .

In the film penned by April Wolfe, an upper-class suburban housewife (Francesca Eastwood) is psychologically terrorized by a manipulative contractor (Milo Gibson), leading to a twisted battle of wits with deliciously unexpected results.

Production on the film recently wrapped in Los Angeles.

The film’s director Michael Day is producing alongside Yale’s Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, with Kade Thomas, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Lee Broda, and Colby Cote serving as executive producers. Yale’s recently launched sales banner Great Escape, led by Nick Donnermeyer, will handle worldwide sales.

Culpo most recently appeared in Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty and the Bruce Willis-led Reprisal. Other credits include The Other Woman, The Swing of Things, and Venus as a Boy.

She is currently in production on the Discovery+ reality series The Culpos (wt), set to premiere later this year. Culpo is repped by CAA, Teall Management, and Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar, et al.

Carbonell most recently starred as Yanko Flores in Apple TV+’s award-winning series The Morning Show. The seasoned actor also portrayed Alex Romero in Bates Motel and Richard Alpert in Lost.

On the big screen, Carbonell is known for bringing to life the Mayor in Christopher Nolan’s Batman films, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Next, he will appear in the Yale Entertainment thriller Bandit.

Carbonell is repped by APA, Thruline Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, et al.

Cooper broke out as Costa in the 2012 comedy Project X opposite Thomas Mann and later starred in Showtime’s Californication and Netflix’s Mindhunter. He recently wrapped filming on Baby Blue, Helen’s Dead, and horror-comedy As We Know It.

He is repped by APA, Cavalry Management, Innovative Artists, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.