‘City On A Hill’ Canceled After Three Seasons On Showtime

City on a Hill
Francisco Roman/Showtime

The end has come for City On A Hill. Showtime has canceled the drama series after three seasons, Deadline has confirmed. The Season 3 finale will now serve as the series finale. The third season launched in September.

Sources tell Deadline the decision was made awhile back, prior to the regime change which saw longtime Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins exit parent company Paramount Global and Paramount Media Networks chief Chris McCarthy take over at the helm of the premium cabler.

City On A Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” Showtime said in a statement. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

Created by Chuck MacLean, City On A Hill starred Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, along with Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks and Matthew Del Negro.

Set in early 1990s Boston, the series revolved around Assistant DA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) who formed an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon).

In the final Season 3, “having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Siobhan Quays (Banks), representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city’s corruption firsthand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr (Hennessy) can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.”

City On A Hill was executive produced by Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street), who also served as showrunner. Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Bacon, Hodge, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson also served as executive producers.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the cancellation.

