Literary Manager Jon Kee Joins Circle Of Confusion

EXCLUSIVE: Circle of Confusion has hired Literary Manager Jon Kee to join the firm.

Kee is the first person from the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities Los Angeles Program to be hired by a major management company.

During Kee’s time with the program, he went from being an intern to a literary manager.

Kee grew up in the Nickel City. He cut his teeth interning at UTA, ultimately working in the VO department. He also worked for the SAG Awards, and worked at Good Fear Content, where he assisted Scott Stoops in the literary department and Chris Bender on the production side while also building his own unique roster in both the literary and talent departments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon to the Circle of Confusion family, and to help further nurture and accelerate bringing diverse talent into our industry, said the Circle partners. “We have known and worked with Stacy Milner and her HBCU in LA program and have worked collaboratively with her to bring Kee into our company as a key hire. His incredible energy and dynamic ability to identify talent is an important asset to Circle culture and client-first representation.”

Milner is the Founder & CEO of EICOP and the HBCU in LA Program. EICOP is a non-profit educational arts and workforce development program dedicated to recruiting, educating, and training the best and brightest diverse student leaders from the nation’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) for careers across all aspects of the entertainment, media, communications, sports, music, and technology industries. EICOP/HBCU in LA has a track recording of being a diversity pipeline solution to industry organizations.

Said Milner, “I am incredibly proud of Jon. He took the opportunity he was given seriously to learn, network and immerse himself in the business. It’s crazy how far this young man has come in such a short amount of time. He is the very reason I created the program. I look forward to watching his rise and impact in this industry. We are HBCU in LA Proud!”

In addition to Circle’s partnership with HBCU in LA, Circle of Confusion runs a tri-annual internship program that has welcomed overed 350 students to date from more than 75 colleges across the U.S. and abroad. Circle is also in their second iteration of their Writer’s Discovery Fellowship, an initiative that was created to further advance the firm’s core mission to discover and represent a diverse roster of talented writers, directors, actors, and creators.

Over the past two years the HBCU in LA has added new partners and opportunities in Live Events, Gaming/Technology and Entertainment Law & Policy with their new year-long Fellowship in partnership with the Motion Picture Association. They continue to look to increase opportunities and partnerships with Streamers, PR/Publicity Firms, Advertising, Music, and Sports, as well as, to increase philanthropic support to continue to provide critical housing, a barrier for students of color looking to accept an internship in LA and NY.

Circle of Confusion partnered with HBCU in LA in 2020 and has since hosted two students.