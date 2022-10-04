Cinema Guild Takes North American Rights To Helena Wittmann’s ‘Human Flowers Of Flesh’

Cinema Guild has acquired North American distribution rights for Human Flowers of Flesh directed by Helena Wittmann (Drift).

The film premiered at the Locarno Film Festival and will make its U.S. bow at the New York Film Festival next week. A theatrical release is planned for 2023.

It follows Ida (Dogtooth’s Angeliki Papoulia), a woman sailing the Mediterranean Sea with a crew of men, none of whom speak the same language. In Marseille, where the French Foreign Legion is based, she become enamored with this fabled troop and sets off on a voyage to trace its route, leading to Corsica and finally to Sidi Bel Abbès, Algeria, the historical headquarters of the Legion. Along the way, boundaries blur as life at sea produces a special kind of mutual understanding.

“Helena Wittmann has a unique gift for crafting singular, richly sensorial cinematic experiences,” said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. “We’re thrilled to be bringing Human Flowers of Flesh to the big screen where North American audiences can fall under its spell.”

“A film like Human Flowers of Flesh is inseparable from the cinema space, it is like its natural habitat. I couldn’t be happier that Cinema Guild is bringing it onto the big screens in North America and allowing it to meet its audiences,” said Wittmann.

The deal was negotiated by Kelly with Egle Cepaite of Shellac.

Cinema Guild’s upcoming releases include Hong Sangsoo’s The Novelist’s Film and Walk Up. Recent releases include Juan Pablo González’s Dos Estaciones, Ramon and Silvan Zürcher’s The Girl and the Spider and Payal Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing.