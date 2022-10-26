Alexei Navalny, Gabby Giffords, Nan Goldin, Sinéad O’Connor Named To Cinema Eye Honors “Unforgettables” List Of Year’s Most Compelling Doc Subjects

Vladimir Putin may prefer that people forget about imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but the Cinema Eye Honors isn’t.

The awards show dedicated to the art and craft of documentary film today announced its 2023 Unforgettables list of the most memorable subjects of nonfiction films this year, and Navalny’s name was front and center. The story of the lawyer and anti-corruption crusader, who was almost killed in a Kremlin poisoning plot in 2020, is told in the award-winning film Navalny, directed by Daniel Roher.

Joining Navalny on the Unforgettables list is another political leader — Gabby Giffords, the former Congresswoman from Arizona who was severely injured in an assassination attempt in 2011. Her difficult road to recovery and return to activism is told in Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen.

Nan Goldin, the artist at the center of the Laura Poitras documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, also made the list. The film, winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, explores Goldin’s pioneering photographic work and her campaign to expose the harmful legacy of the Sackler Family, owners of OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma.

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, subject of Kathryn Ferguson’s Nothing Compares, was also chosen as an Unforgettable. The documentary examines how O’Connor’s criticism of the Catholic Church in Ireland in the early 1990s – she spoke out against the abuse of children by pedophile priests before any other public figure did – derailed her music career.

Maurice and Katia Krafft, subjects of ‘Fire of Love’ National Geographic/NEON

The protagonists of several top Oscar contenders also made the Unforgettables cut, including the Delhi brothers at the heart of All That Breathes, the late French couple and volcanologists of Fire of Love, iconoclastic filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., and director Reid Davenport, subject of his own film I Didn’t See You There [See the full list of Unforgettables below]

“Ten years ago, Cinema Eye was the first awards body to introduce an honor recognizing documentary subjects, their relationship with their filmmakers and their essential contributions to documentary film,” the organization noted in a statement. “This year, in recognition of the 10th anniversary of the Unforgettables list — as well as the centennial of Robert Flaherty’s Nanook of the North — Cinema Eye is introducing a year-plus thematic celebration that intends to further interrogate the prominence of documentary subjects.”

Along with the Unforgettables announcement, the group revealed its candidates for the Audience Choice Prize Long List, 16 films selected by the Cinema Eye Feature Film Nominations Committee for their “ability to engage, entertain, inspire, outrage, aggravate or otherwise connect with audiences.” Documentary fans around the world are invited to visit the Cinema Eye website to vote on the final 10 nominees in the category. Voting will close at 11:59 pm PT on November 1, 2022.

Cinema Eye will announce its full list of nominations, including the 10 films selected by global documentary lovers for the Audience Choice Prize, on Thursday, November 10. Audience Choice final voting will open in December. The 16th Annual Cinema Eye Awards Ceremony will take place Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

Below is the list of the 2023 Unforgettables, followed by the Audience Choice Prize Long List contenders:

The Unforgettables

Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad/All That Breathes

Nan Goldin/All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Chun Siev/Bad Axe

Rebeca Huntt/Beba

Katia and Maurice Krafft/Fire of Love

Gabby Giffords/Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down

Reid Davenport/I Didn’t See You There

Zarifa Ghafari/In Her Hands

Eli Timoner/Last Flight Home

Doris Muñoz/Mija

Brandon Lee/My Old School

Alexei Navalny/Navalny

Sinead O’Connor/Nothing Compares

Robert Downey Sr./Sr.

Bitaté Uru Eu Wau Wau and Neidinha Bandeira/The Territory

The Audience Choice Prize Long List

All That Breathes/Directed by Shaunak Sen

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed/Directed by Laura Poitras

The Balcony Movie/Directed by Pawel Lozinski

Fire of Love/Directed by Sara Dosa

Good Night Oppy/Directed by Ryan White

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song/Directed by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine

In Her Hands/Directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen

Last Flight Home/Directed by Ondi Timoner

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues/Directed by Sacha Jenkins

Mija/Directed by Isabel Castro

Moonage Daydream/Directed by Brett Morgen

My Old School/Directed by Jono McLeod

Navalny/Directed by Daniel Roher

Nothing Compares/Directed by Kathryn Ferguson

Sr./Directed by Chris Smith

The Territory/Directed by Alex Pritz