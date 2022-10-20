Cinema Eye Honors: ‘Four Hours At The Capitol,’ ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Lead First Round Of Nominations For Documentary Awards Show

EXCLUSIVE: The Cinema Eye Honors announced its first round of nominations today for artistic achievement in documentary film and series, with HBO’s Four Hours at the Capitol earning the most of any contender [full list below].

The documentary by Jamie Roberts about the January 6 insurrection scored nominations for Broadcast Film, Broadcast Editing and Broadcast Cinematography. Peter Jackson’s Disney+ series The Beatles: Get Back, landed two nominations — for Broadcast Series and Broadcast Editing. Get Back swept five Primetime Emmy categories last month.

‘Downfall: The Case Against Boeing’ Netflix

Rory Kennedy’s Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, snubbed by the Emmys, earned a Cinema Eye Honors nomination for Broadcast Film. It will go up against Four Hours at the Capitol, and Emmy winner George Carlin’s American Dream, the two-part HBO film directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, among other contenders.

HBO Documentary Films

Nanfu Wang’s HBO docuseries Mind Over Murder, which premiered after the cut-off date for this year’s Emmys, earned a nomination today for Broadcast Series.

This is the 16th edition of the Cinema Eye Honors, founded to recognize not only the best nonfiction films and series of the year, but constituent disciplines including producing, directing, cinematography, editing, musical score, sound design and graphic design/animation.

“It was the first and remains the only international nonfiction award to recognize the whole creative team,” the Cinema Eye Honors notes. The awards ceremony will take place Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, New York.

Today’s nominations will be followed by an additional two nomination announcements leading up to the awards show. Next Tuesday, the Cinema Eye Honors will reveal its list of The Unforgettables – “the year’s notable [documentary] subjects” – as well as the Audience Choice Prize Long List. On Thursday, November 20, the awards organization comes out with its full list of nominations, including Outstanding Nonfiction Feature and Outstanding Direction, a major predictor of the documentaries that will go on to earn Oscar nominations.

The announcement of the initial nominations took place today at the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in downtown Los Angeles. Among the highlights — news that the 2023 Legacy Award will go to Terry Zwigoff’s Crumb, in recognition of “the filmmaker’s acclaimed 1995 portrait of underground cartoonist R. Crumb.”

Director Terry Zwigoff attends Ebert Fest on April 22, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Ebert Fest

In a mordant statement, Zwigoff responded to word of the honor. “I’m glad to find out you don’t have to be dead to receive this award,” he commented. “I guess they figured I’m finally close enough. I’m so old my film career started decades before this Cinema Eye Award existed, so now they have to give me the Honorary version, the ‘Legacy Award.’ This is sort of like the Lifetime Achievement Award or the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award they hand out each year at the Oscars, except I haven’t achieved much in my lifetime, and I generally prefer the company of animals to humans. In any case, it’s a nice honor and I’m in great company judging from the list of prior recipients.”

Another highlight was the announcement of the 10 short documentaries to make Cinema Eye’s shortlist. That list will be whittled to a maximum of six final nominees next month.

Below is the full list of nominations announced today:

Broadcast Film Nominees

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Directed by James Jones | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Directed by Rory Kennedy | Netflix

Four Hours at the Capitol

Directed by Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

George Carlin’s American Dream

Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Playing With Sharks

Directed by Sally Aitken | Disney+

Nonfiction Series Nominees

The Beatles: Get Back

Directed by Peter Jackson | Disney+

Black and Missing

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Directed by Rachel Dretzin | Netflix

LuLaRich

Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst | Amazon Studios

Mind Over Murder

Directed by Nanfu Wang | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Directed by W. Kamau Bell | Showtime

Anthology Series Nominees

How To with John Wilson

Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson, Executive Producers | HBO

Origins of Hip Hop

Peter Bittenbender, Mark Grande, Slane Hatch; Supervising Producers: Amira Lewally and Phoenix Skye Maulella, Executive Producers | A&E

Prehistoric Planet

Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton, Executive Producers; Tim Walker, Series Producer | Apple TV+

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Tom Barry, Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay and Stanley Tucci, Executive Producers; Robin O’Sullivan, Series Producer | CNN

Women Who Rock

Jessica Hopper, Rachel Brill, John Varvatos, Derik Murray and Jesse James Miller, Executive Producers | EPIX

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum, Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, Keith Addis and Arif Nurmohamed, Executive Producers, Ben Jessop, Series Producer | Disney+

Broadcast Editing Nominees

37 Words

Jessica Congdon and Dave Marcus | ESPN

The Beatles: Get Back

Jabeez Olssen | Disney+

Four Hours at the Capitol

Will Grayburn | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

How to Survive a Pandemic

Adam Evans and Tyler H. Walk | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

How To with John Wilson

Adam Locke-Norton | HBO

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Meg Ramsay | Showtime

Broadcast Cinematography Nominees

Four Hours at the Capitol

Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Coodie Simmons and Danny “DNA” Sorge | Netflix

Playing With Sharks

Michael Taylor, Judd Overton, Nathan Barlow and Toby Ralph | Disney+

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Andrew Muggleton | CNN

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off

Sam Jones and Jesse Green | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Shorts List (Cinema Eye’s Annual List of the Year’s Top Short Documentaries)

Anastasia

Directed by Sarah McCarthy

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Directed by Maya Newell

In Flow of Words

Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu

Keys to the City

Directed by Ian Moubayed

Last Days of August

Directed by Robert Machoian and Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck

Long Line of Ladies

Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Directed by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy

Nuisance Bear

Directed by Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden

Shut Up and Paint

Directed by Alex Mallis and Titus Kaphar

Legacy Award

Crumb

Directed by Terry Zwigoff; Produced by Lynn O’Donnell and Terry Zwigoff; Edited by Victor Livingston; Cinematography by Maryse Alberti; Music by David Beddinghaus; Sound by Scott Breindell