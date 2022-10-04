‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ Lands RLJE Films And Shudder Deal Ahead Of Beyond Fest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Begos’ holiday horror film Christmas Bloody Christmas has wrapped up a deal with AMC Networks siblings RJLE Films and Shudder that will see the slasher pic released day-and-date in theaters and on the genre streaming site December 9.

The deal comes as the pic readies for its world premiere Wednesday at Beyond Fest in Hollywood.

Begos’ latest is set on Christmas Eve and centers on Tori Tooms (Riley Dandy), a fiery record store owner who just wants to get drunk and party for the holiday — until a robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and begins a rampant killing spree that forces her into a blood-spattered battle for survival.

Sam Delich, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Dora Madison and Jeremy Gardner also star along with Jeff Daniel Phillips and Abraham Benrubi.

Begos and Josh Ethier produced via their Channel 83 Films banner.

“Since I was a young kid I’ve dreamed of making both a crazy holiday horror movie unlike any other and a no-holds-barred killer robot flick, but never imagined I could make them the same movie,” said Begos, whose credits include Bliss and VFW. “The maniacs at RLJE Films and Shudder have allowed this fantasy to play out and greenlit this neon-soaked robot fever dream, championing the choice to shoot on film and build a real-deal robot in 2022. This truly is the place to be making cool and original filmmaker driven genre films that, frankly, nobody else has the balls to finance.”

Emily Gotto from Shudder and RLJE Films’ Mark Ward and Betsy Rodgers negotiated the deal with Channel 83 Films, Dissident’s Theo Vieljeux and Wayne Alexander of Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes & Labowitz.