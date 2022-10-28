Chris Redd Out Of Hospital After Street Attack, Weekend Show Canceled

Comedian Chris Redd, who was attacked outside the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village on Wednesday night, has been released from the hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported. Deadline has confirmed that the former Saturday Night Live castmember’s show at New York’s City Winery on Sunday has been canceled. The club said in a statement that “the show has been cancelled due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.” Deadline also reached out to Redd’s rep and will add any comment received.

It will be the third gig that Redd has — understandably — missed since the attack. The comedian, of course, did not perform Wednesday night. He was also scheduled to perform at the Comedy Cellar on Thursday but, according to the club’s owner Noam Dworman, the comedian was still recovering.

Per to multiple reports, Redd was cold-cocked by a male assailant on Wednesday night as he approached the front door of the club, where he was scheduled to perform. There is no known motive for the assault, which police characterized as occurring “without prior conversation or provocation.” The former Saturday Night Live castmember was left with a facial laceration and later admitted to a local hospital.

Dworman told NBC New York that he is “deeply upset about what happened and we hope he’s okay. We want him back as soon as possible.”

The next show currently listed on Redd’s website is November 11 in Tacoma, Washington.

As the for the assailant, he got away. Authorities have since released a photo of a suspect in hopes of capturing him.