Chelsea Handler To Host 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler has been tapped to host the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The 28th annual trophy show will be held Sunday, January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and will air live from 7-10 PM ET/delayed PT on the CW.

Handler takes over the reins from Taye Diggs who has hosted the show for the past four years.

Handler served as host of E!’s Chelsea Lately for seven years, during which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air. She went on to launch her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She also has penned six New York Times best-selling books, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me, which is also being adapted into a TV series for Peacock under her production banner, Chelsea Handler Productions. Handler will executive produce and star in the show.

Handler released her first stand-up special in over 6 years in 2020, Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. Most recently, she launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea and went on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour for which she won best comedy act at the People’s Choice Awards.

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “We all know and love her work as a standup comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress – and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

