French Food Entertainment Studio Chefclub Expands In U.S. Through Pinterest Cooking Series

EXCLUSIVE: French family cooking studio Chefclub will create several cooking series for social media platform Pinterest.

The strategic agreement for five shows begins this month, with the pair saying the content will remain “completely root in the DNA of Pinterest,” while presenting “high standards that audiences demand.”

The shows are The Party Table, about perfectly executing themes parties; upcycle culture-focused Everything Must Go, in which ingredients are showcased in multiple ways to reduce waste; the food picture-taking hacks and tricks-themed Do It For the Pin; ASMR-friendly outdoor cooking show Far From the Kitchen; and What’s in My Plate?, a cooking show in which guests can earn money by guessing the ingredients of Michelin-starred dishes. The first episodes of each have been made available of Chefclub’s Pinterest page.

“Pinterest aims to collaborate with the most innovative creators and partners in order to always offer the most inspiring content to Pinterest users across the globe,” said Johan Gipch, Head of Creator Partnerships, France. “In that context, we are thrilled to announce the launch of these five new original shows produced by our long-time partner Chefclub. As always, Chefclub innovates in the cooking content landscape by designing creative, entertaining and educational content, perfectly in line with Pinterest’s DNA.”

Thomas Lang, Chefclub Co-founder and CEO, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Pinterest and to put our studio at the forefront of cooking show productions. The innovative concepts we bring to life with this partnership come to enlarge our catalog, push the boundaries of cooking shows on social media, and bring new original content to the highly demanding audience of the platform.”

For Chefclub, the Pinterest follows on from streaming agreements with the likes of Pluto TV in the U.S., UK, Spain and Latin America and Samsung TV in France and Switzerland. The company launched in 2016 and now has 100 million followers online, generating 2.5 billion global views a month.