CBS Studios Promotes Whitney Berry, Rob Luchow & Adam Martinez In Development

CBS Studios has promoted three executives on its development team.

Whitney Berry is now the senior VP, cable, streaming & programming. She is responsible for the development and sale of all premium and streaming content across comedy and drama for the studio. During her tenure, she has developed such titles as Your Honor and The Man Who Fell To Earth for Showtime, as well as Swagger for Apple, Guilty Party and Why Women Kill for Paramount+ and Unbelievable and Dead to Me for for Netflix. She is currently overseeing King Shaka for Showtime and Glamorous for Netflix, both scheduled to drop in 2023. She joined CBS Studios in April 2018 as a VP.

Rob Luchow has been named senior VP, drama development. Throughout this time, Luchow has overseen development of CBS series So Help Me Todd, Fire Country, NCIS: Hawaii, Good Sam, Magnum PI, The Code, FBI, Seal Team, among many others. Additionally, Luchow developed the Netflix series Insatiable and the Peacock series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, and had creative involvement in the Paramount+ series Criminal Minds Evolution, as well as Showtime’s Your Honor and Apple’s Swagger. Previously, Luchow had been director, live-action development for Disney XD.

Both Berry and Luchow report to Bryan Seabury, EVP, drama development, CBS Studios, while Berry also reports to Kate Adler, EVP, comedy development, CBS Studios.

Adam Martinez is now the VP of cable, streaming & programming. He develops non-broadcast original entertainment in the drama, comedy, animated and unscripted spaces, having already worked on a wide range of projects such as Magnum PI, In the Dark, Nancy Drew, Your Honor and Man Who Fell to Earth. An ardent advocate for inclusion, Martinez leads point on multiple projects from diverse creators in development at platforms such as Peacock, Netflix and BET. He was recently named to Imagen Foundations 2022 Influential Latinos in Media.

Martinez reports to Seabury and Adler.