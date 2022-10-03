CBS Sets First ‘NCIS’ Crossover With Los Angeles & Hawai’i Spinoffs

CBS has set its first-ever crossover between NCIS and its spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i for January 2023, Deadline has confirmed.

Rabid fans who have long been asking for the Monday night special event can expect to see agents across the shows as they attempt to bring down a mysterious and trained hitman, according to EW who broke the news. And if the agents aren’t careful, some could find themselves in the crosshairs.

“Did someone ask for a 3-way #NCISverse crossover? We’ve got you covered,” the network shared via Instagram on Monday.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossed over last month for a second time, with Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres) and other flagship stars taking a trip to the island hot on the trail of a suspect.

NCIS, currently on its 20th season, stars Gary Cole (Alden Parker), Katrina Law (Jessica Knight), Sean Murray (Timothy McGee), and Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer). LL Cool J (Sam Hanna) and Chris O’Donnell (G. Callen) lead NCIS: Los Angeles, gearing up for its Season 14 premiere on October 9. The newest addition to the franchise is NCIS: Hawai’i, currently airing its second season, starring Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant), Noah Mills (Jesse Boone), Yasmine Al-Bustame (Lucy Tara), and Alex Tarrant (Kai Holman).