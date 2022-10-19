CBS Gives Full-Season Orders To ‘Fire Country’, ‘East New York’ And ‘So Help Me Todd’

CBS has given full-season orders to Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd.

“CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement Wednesdy. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to our CBS programming teams for shepherding these series to success. We are delighted to give them well deserved full season orders.”

Related Story CBS Sports New Camera Angle Gets Controversial Reception From Some NFL Fans Watching At Home

Fire Country is the No. 1 new series so far this season, averaging 8.26 million viewers to date. The series’ premiere October 7 delivered CBS’ best seven-day audience for a series in the time period since May 8, 2020. The seven-day streaming on Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS app, meanwhile, is up 245% from Magnum P.I. last year based on average minute audience.

East New York is the No. 2 new series on any network, and Sunday’s No. 1 new program with 7.37 million viewers. CBS also added that the series is the No. 1 new show among African-American viewers. Seven-day streaming of the series on Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS app is up 33% from the time period last season.

So Help Me Todd is the No. 3 new series on any network and is Thursday’s No. 1 new series with a time-period-winning 6.48 million viewers. The series is among the most watched TV series on Paramount+ based on viewership.