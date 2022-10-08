CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ Is The Most-Watched New Series Premiere This Fall 

The Eye Network had a very good Friday night in the ratings wars.

The 9 PM slot series premiere of Fire County on CBS was a ratings winner, drawing 5.74 million viewers and beating its competitors by more than 3 million viewers. That impressive showing made Fire County the #1 new series this season. CBS now has the top three new series this season, with Fire Country joining East New York and So Help Me Todd.

At 8 PM, the sixth season premiere of S.W.A.T. won its time slot with 4.63 million viewers. While at 10 PM, perennial strong draw Blue Bloods‘ 13th season premiere at with 6.11 million viewers, posting over a one million viewer advantage over the combined competition.

All ratings are Live/Same Day and subject to modification when the final tallies come in.

Elsewhere in the network demo wars, Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Logan Paul’s confrontation with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline propel the season premiere to a demo wars win on the night with an 0.5. The victory comes ahead of WWE Extreme Rules tonight, which streams live on Peacock.

ABC had a new Shark Tank, as entrepreneur panelists Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbera Corcoran and guest judge Kendra Scott hearing pitches from a pumpkin carving tool company, a fitness product, Korean food, and a sculpted playset firm. That was good for an 0.4. Newsmag 20/20 investigated a Louisiana murder, coming in with an 0.3.

The CW had the iHeart Radio Music Festival, with Morgan Wallen, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey and others. The lineup drew an 0.1 in demos.

At NBC, the Capital One College Bowl, a quiz show battle between students vying for scholarship money, came in with an 0.2. Trailing newsmag Dateline spotlighted a Nevada death that was originally ruled a suicide, but saw the family push back against the justice system. That tallied an 0.3.