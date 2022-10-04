Casey Bloys Gets Chairman & CEO Title At HBO & HBO Max

HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys has a new title, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content.

The new title for Bloys, who in July signed a new five-year contract with Warner Bros. Discovery, aligns him with the other brand/business leaders who are direct reports to WBD President and CEO David Zaslav, all of whom have Chairman/Chairman and CEO titles. The group includes Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, who each is Chairperson and CEO of Warner Bros. Film Group; Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group; Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group; Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide; and Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

HBO/HBO Max is coming off a dominating Emmy performance, leading the field with 140 nominations and winning 38 awards vs. 26 for its nearest rival, Netflix. That included Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Limited Series prizes for Succession and White Lotus, respectively.

The HBO/HBO Max brands also are coming off the successful launch of the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, which has set viewership records following the network/streamer’s biggest marketing campaign ever.

A popular and well liked executive, Bloys joined HBO in 2004 as director, Development, HBO Independent Productions, and was promoted to VP, HIP, in 2005. In 2006, he was named VP, HBO Entertainment, spearheading the development and production of comedy series and elevated to SVP in 2009 and EVP in 2013. He became HBO President of Programming in 2016 and added HBO Max content to his purview in 2020.