‘Carry-On’: Dean Norris, Tonatiuh, Logan Marshall Green & Sinqua Walls Among 8 New Cast In Netflix Amblin Thriller

Carry-On
Dean Norris, Tonatiuh, Logan Marshall Green and Sinqua Walls Getty/Evan Mulling

EXCLUSIVE: The Netflix Amblin thriller Carry-On is rounding out its ensemble cast with the addition of Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Tonatiuh (Angelyne), Logan Marshall Green (Lou), and Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump).

L to R: Joe Williamson, Curtiss Cook, Josh Brener & Gil Perez-Abraham Photos Courtesy of Getty Images

Additionally, Joe Williamson (Black Bird), Curtiss Cook (West Side Story), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), and Gil Perez-Abraham (The Batman) round out the cast who will join previously announced stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, and Theo Rossi. Details regarding the characters they’ll portray remain under wraps.

Carry-On will begin production this week with Jaume Collet-Serra serving as director.

The film centers around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. Deadline first told you about the project.

TJ Fixman penned the screenplay’s first draft, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production out of the overall deal Amblin signed with Netflix last June.

Holly Bario, Amblin’s President of Production, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Brian Williams will executive produce via Dylan Clark Productions as will Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

