Carol Mendelsohn Attempts ‘The Bomb Maker’ Series Adaptation Again At Fox After Striking First-Look Deal

Carol Mendelsohn, the former showrunner of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has signed a deal with Fox and is again attempting a series adaptation of Thomas Perry’s The Bomb Maker.

Mendelsohn has struck a first-look broadcast direct deal with the network. She was previously based at Universal Television, where she had an overall deal.

As part of the new multi-year agreement, Mendelsohn and her producing partner Julie Weitz are taking another swing at The Bomb Maker. It comes five years after Mendelsohn previously tried to adapt the book at Fox with Morris Chestnut in a starring role. At that stage, the project was set up with Sony Pictures Television, where Mendelsohn was under an overall deal.

This time around, Fox Entertainment Studios optioned the book and is meeting with potential writers.

It forms part of Fox’s latest broadcast direct deal, which see Mendelsohn and Weitz will develop scripted dramas for the network. They will exec produce via their Carol Mendelsohn Productions banner, and any greenlit shows will be wholly owned by Fox Entertainment.

The story follows former commander Dick Stahl, who is called in after the majority of the LAPD Bomb Squad is killed by a house bomb. On his first day back, the now three-person team is dispatched to a suspected car bomb, and it quickly becomes clear they are dealing with an unusual criminal mastermind ― one whose intended target appears to be the squad itself.

Last month, the network signed a direct deal with Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, who has set up Jenny Is a Weapon at the network. Fox has struck similar agreements with the likes of Dan Harmon, Mara Brock Akil, Jeff Davis, Sarah Watson, Scott Rosenbaum and Kyle Killen.

Mendelsohn served as showrunner and executive producer of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, as well co-created and executive produced spinoffs CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber.

Last year, she was developing Swedish legal drama Heder at NBC and coroner crime drama Body Farm for CBS, although neither made it to series.

These came after Law & Order: For the Defense, on which she was working with Dick Wolf, was scrapped at NBC after receiving a straight-to-series order.

“Carol is one of the great architects of broadcast television’s most influential and longstanding dramas. Together with Julie, we have two of the most talented, respected producers in the industry; and we are excited to bring their creativity and powerful storytelling to Fox, starting with their development of The Bomb Maker,” said Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “This deal underscores our pledge to being home to the best creators in the business, while offering them creative flexibility and a direct relationship with our network and programming team, which are rare commodities in today’s marketplace.”

“There was an instant meeting of the minds when Julie and I sat down with Michael Thorn and [Fox Entertainment EVP Drama Programming and Development] Brooke Bowman,” added Mendelsohn. “This is a uniquely creative opportunity for us and we’re excited by our new partnership and all its possibilities.”

Mendelsohn is represented by WME, TFC Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.