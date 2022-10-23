Carly Simon Honors Sisters Joanna & Lucy Simon In Poignant Statement

Pop superstar Carly Simon paid tribute to her sisters – opera singer Joanna Simon and Broadway composer Lucy Simon – who each died of cancer last week within one day of the other.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Carly says:

I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived.

Related Story Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each others secret shares. The co-keepers of each other’s memories. I have no words to explain the feeling of suddenly being the only remaining direct offspring of Richard and Andrea Simon.

They touched everyone they knew and those of us they’ve left behind will be lucky and honored to carry their memories forward.

With great and eternal love and respect.

Carly Simon

Joanna Simon died at 85 of thyroid cancer last Wednesday, Oct. 19, in New York City. Lucy Simon, the composer of Broadway’s The Secret Garden, died the following day of metastatic breast cancer at her home in Piermont, New York. The sisters lost their brother Peter Simon, a noted photographer, in 2018 when the youngest Simon sibling died at 71 of cardiac arrest while battling cancer.