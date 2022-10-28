CAPE And Janet Yang Productions Announce Year Two of Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge For Asian American, Pacific Islander Women And Non-Binary Filmmakers

CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) and Janet Yang Productions announced the second year of the Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge for Asian American and Pacific Islander Women and Non-Binary Filmmakers. The Challenge’s sophomore year kicks off with a Nov. 1st premiere, sponsored by AMC Theatres, where the four short films by year one’s winning filmmakers will be unveiled:

Hearsay by Banban Cheng.

Gossip inflames a community when Lili, a hairdresser who loves to talk, discovers a damaging secret about a customer.

Take Me Home by Liz Sargent.

After their mother’s death, an intellectually disabled woman and her estranged sister must learn to communicate in order to care for each other.

Happy Rahki by Ragini Bhasin.

A feisty Indian girl’s relationship with her brothers is tested when she starts her period during their festive celebration of Raksha Bandhan.

Full Service by Soma Helmi.

An Indonesian woman gets more than she expects when she resorts to hiring an escort to bring to her cousin’s engagement party.

As with the Challenge’s first cohort, the second cohort will receive networking opportunities with Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-winning Hollywood producer and President of the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences, Janet Yang, and the CAPE network, along with the chance to submit films to potential buyers and platforms with access to industry professionals including agents, managers, producers and studio executives.

The production grant for the second year of the short film challenge will increase from $15K to $25K per filmmaker thanks to ongoing support from Julia S. Gouw and additional support from the Asian Women Leadership in Philanthropy Fund, Sandra Choi, Cindy Huang, Luyi Khasi, Priscilla S Y Lim, Jean Shim, Monica Suryapranata and Toni Wang.

Year One in-kind partners included Tunnel Post, APM Music, Warner Chappell Production Music, Society One, High Voltage Lighting, Sundance Film Festival, Slamdance Film Festival, Flickerfest, Atlanta Film Festival, and more. Actor and producer Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Eternals), actor and Executive Producer Kelly Marie Tran (Lily Topples the World, Raya and the Last Dragon), director Lulu Wang (The Farewell), and actor Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) served as the 2022 Ambassadors.

“I never imagined when we launched this initiative that such a plethora of exciting filmmakers would emerge. It made our job very difficult, but also extremely rewarding, to land on these four very talented individuals. I am so thrilled that their films will now be spotlighted for all to see,” said Janet Yang.

“One of the best things about this challenge is that we are investing in the filmmakers themselves by providing production grants and other resources, unlike other film competitions that require submission of an already completed film,” said Michelle K. Sugihara, CAPE Executive Director. “We are thrilled to showcase the films by these four talented filmmakers and to continue on this journey with them.”

Submissions for the second year of the Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge will open on Monday, November 14, 2022. To apply, API women and non-binary filmmakers must submit a narrative live-action or animated short film script featuring an API woman or non-binary protagonist. More information on the submission process can be found on CAPE’s website at capeusa.org.

