CAA Signs Filmmaker Martine Syms

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Martine Syms has inked with CAA.

Syms recently made her directorial debut with The African Desperate, which had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and was the closing film at the New Directors/New Films Festival.

Mubi acquired worldwide distribution rights to the film in a deal negotiated by CAA Media Finance.

She also hosts Double Penetration, a monthly radio show on the global radio platform NTS.

As an artist, Syms is known for her conceptual grit, humor and social commentary, and has been shown at the Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Tate Modern. She has done commissioned work for such brands as Prada, Nike, Celine, Kanye West and NTS among others.

Syms is a recipient of the Herb Alpert Award, the Creative Capital Award, a United States Artists fellowship, the Tiffany Foundation Award and the Future Fields Art Prize.

She currently has three major U.S. museum shows running simultaneously including “Neural Swamp” at The Philadelphia Museum of Art, “Grio College” at the Hessel Museum, and “She Mad: Season One” at MCA Chicago.

She continues to be represented as a fine artist by Sadie Coles HQ in London and Bridget Donahue Gallery in New York.