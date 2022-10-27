CAA Media Finance Nabs North American Rights To ‘Inland’ Starring Mark Rylance

EXCLUSIVE: CAA Media Finance has picked up North American sales rights to the folk-thriller Inland, starring Mark Rylance.

Billed as a “modern folktale,” the film explores a young man’s fractured identity after his mother’s mysterious disappearance. Guided by a father figure and old friends who care deeply, his journey through the dreamlike spaces of rural England brings him face to face with the loss that haunts him in ways he could never have expected.

Inland is the first feature from writer-director Fridtjof Ryder. The film had its World Premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival, where it featured in the festival’s Official Selection category. The film has also been longlisted for 5 awards at this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs).

Rylance is also an Executive Producer on the project and he stars alongside Rory Alexander, Kathryn Hunter, Eleanor Holliday, Alexander Lincoln, Nell Williams, and Shaun Dingwall.

The film was produced by Henry Richmond, Louis Paine, and Fridtjof Ryder in association with Twenty 20 Media, Fablemaze, Fatcontman, Dva Films, Shakespeare Road, and Zebrafish Media. Executive producers are Trudie Styler, Sam Tromans, Ian Dawson, Zak Brilliant, Guy Davies, Matt Cook, Toby Cook, Thomas Atherton, Dougal Mackenzie Smith, and Shaun Dingwall.

The Paris-based sales agent Wide is representing international sales on the pic.

Of the film, Mark Rylance said: “This film wakes me at night. It contains a very old connection to the Green Man rituals of Carnivale when someone would dress up as the Green Man and emerge from the deep forest to rampage through the town. This version is really scary and powerful, as it should be. There is a beautiful expression of the unconscious energy of nature in man. It reminds me of Eraser Head and Blue Velvet and films I loved but don’t see many of anymore. I am disturbed and excited by it at once.”

In Deadline’s review, Anna Smith described Inland as a “remarkable calling card with performances to savor.”