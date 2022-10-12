Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Hires Oliver De La Hoz As Chief Financial Officer Of Allen Media Digital

EXCLUSIVE: Oliver de la Hoz has been hired as Chief Financial Officer of Allen Media Digital, a division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG).

De la Hoz will be based at the AMG headquarters in L.A. and he comes to AMG following his role as Chief Financial Officer of ITV Studios U.S. While at ITV, he managed the scripted and unscripted business and oversaw the full accounting and finance functions.

“Oliver De La Hoz is a great addition to the Allen Media Group family as Chief Financial Officer for Allen Media Digital, where he will be valuable in overseeing all financial planning, accounting, and business operations for the division,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Oliver will now play a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue to grow our digital streaming platforms and initiatives worldwide.”

Previously, De La Hoz was based in New York City as a Director in PwC’s Financial Due Diligence (mergers & acquisitions) practice with a focus on media and entertainment.

“The media business continues to evolve as technology changes the way we watch content and engage audiences,” said Oliver De La Hoz, Chief Financial Officer of Allen Media Digital. “I am excited to join Allen Media Group and look forward to continuing the rapid growth and scale of our digital platforms.”

De La Hoz has more than two decades of experience in financial accounting, mergers & acquisitions, integration, and operations within the entertainment and media industry, including television and film production, broadcasting, distribution, cable, music, and video games. De La Hoz graduated from Georgetown University with a dual Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance, and is also a Certified Public Accountant.