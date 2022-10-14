‘Bupkis’: Peacock Releases First Look Of Comedy Inspired By Life Of Pete Davidson

Skip to main content
Peacock has released a first look of Joe Pesci and Pete Davidson from Bupkis, its new comedy that is also written and executive produced by the former Saturday Night Live comedian.

Bupkis is described as a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known. Production is currently underway on the series, which stars Davidson in the leading role and Pesci as his grandfather. Edie Falco will play Davidson’s mom.

Deadline first broke the news about the comedy in March. The show has been compared to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Davidson left SNL in the spring after eight seasons.

Lorne Michaels is executive producing for Broadway Video, while Judah Miller (showrunner) and Dave Sirus are writing and executive producing alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David. Jason Orley will direct and co-executive produce.

The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

