‘Bupkis’: Charlie Day, Ray Romano & Kenan Thompson Among 6 Guest Stars Cast In Pete Davidson Comedy Series

Peacock’s Pete Davidson comedy series Bupkis has added six guest stars for its premiere season: Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Ray Romano (Get Shorty), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) and Simon Rex (Red Rocket). Their roles have not been disclosed.

They join previously announced stars Davidson, playing a fictionalized version of himself; Edie Falco, who plays Davidson’s mom; and Joe Pesci, who plays his grandfather. Deadline first broke the news about the comedy in March and a straight-to-series order followed a month later.

Bupkis, which Davidson co-wrote with his longtime friend and collaborator Dave Sirus as well as showrunner Judah Miller, will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and original worldview for which Davidson is known. The show, which has been compared to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, is expected to reflect Davidson’s real-life persona with unapologetically R-rated storytelling.

Bupkis is executive produced by Davidson, Sirus and Miller, as well as Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David of Broadway Video, which is producing with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where the company is under a deal. Jason Orley will direct and co-executive produce.