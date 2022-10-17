BTS Members To Fulfill Korean Military Service, Will Reconvene “Around” 2025

The members of South Korean supergroup BTS will fulfill their mandatory military service before reconvening “around” 2025, agency Big Hit Music announced on Monday.

This summer, the band went on “temporary hiatus” with RM saying he Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V and Jin all needed the chance to explore their own music.

BTS reunited this past weekend for a free concert in Busan to support South Korea’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030. The K-pop sensation is the official ambassador for the bid.

Now, beginning with eldest member, Jin, they will serve in the military as required by the government. Said Big Hit, “Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Yonhap reports that Jin had his conscription delayed until the end of this year under the Military Service Act. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. However, the law makes allowances for global award-winning athletes and classical musicians to perform alternative services in their respective fields instead of active military duty. A move to factor in globally recognized pop culture artists like BTS is pending at the National Assembly.

Added Big Hit, “We support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home.”