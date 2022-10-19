BTS’s Jin To Release First Solo Single ‘The Astronaut’; Date Set, Logo Trailer Revealed

Jin, of South Korean supergroup BTS, is due to drop his first solo single on October 28, agency Big Hit Music said today. Titled “The Astronaut,” the song will see Jin become the second member of the K-pop sensation to release solo material following J-Hope whose debut album landed last July.

Big Hit also revealed a logo trailer for “The Astronaut” (check it out below) and set out a promotional schedule that includes a poster drop tomorrow, a series of concept photos and another teaser in the run-up to the release next week. The song became available for pre-order today.

Earlier this week, Big Hit announced that all BTS members will fulfill their mandatory South Korea military service before reconvening around 2025. The band had gone on temporary hiatus this past summer. Arguably at the height of its popularity, BTS’ move is somewhat reminiscent of that of Elvis Presley who was one of the most famous people in the world when he was drafted into the U.S. Army and did a two-year stint of active duty from 1958-1960.

Jin is the eldest member of BTS and will be the first among the septet to serve. Said Big Hit on Monday, “Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

Speculation is that “The Astronaut” will likely be Jin’s last song before beginning his service. Last Saturday, BTS got together for a free concert in Busan to support South Korea’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030. At the time, he surprised the audience with word of his solo outing, but apart from saying he collaborated with someone he likes, he did not offer further details. Astute fans have pointed out Chris Martin’s name in “The Astronaut” liner notes, however.

Here’s the logo trailer: