Bryan Cranston’s Showtime Drama ‘Your Honor’ Pushes Season 2 Premiere Date To 2023

Showtime has pushed the premiere date for Season 2 of Your Honor to January 2023. The 10-episode second season starring Bryan Cranston will now bow on demand and on streaming Friday, January 13, 2023, and on-air on Sunday, January 15 at 9 pm. It was initially scheduled to premiere on streaming/on demand on December 9 and on linear December 11.

As for the reasoning behind the move, Showtime pushed the show because of its serialized nature that is best watched week after week and wanted it to air without the interruption of the Christmas holidays.

The first season of Your Honor ranks as the top debut season ever on Showtime, according to the network.

This is one of the first major scheduling decisions since David Nevins announced his departure as Chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks, and Chris McCarthy would be taking over at the helm of the premium cabler.

Your Honor is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. It stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose upstanding life is derailed when his teenage son’s accidental hit-and-run killing of the son of notorious crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) led to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Hope Davis stars as Jimmy’s wife, Gina, who is at times more dangerous and driven than her husband, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. stars as Charlie, a local politician and Michael’s best friend. Andrene Ward Hammond stars as Big Mo, the formidable leader of the Desire Gang, with Keith Machekanyanga as Little Mo, her right-hand-man. Lilli Kay stars as Fia Baxter, Jimmy’s daughter who is forced to reckon with the true nature of her family as she deals with the aftermath of her boyfriend’s shooting (by a bullet that was intended for her brother). Jimi Stanton is Carlo Baxter, Jimmy’s only surviving son who wants to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps; and Benjamin Flores Jr. is Eugene, whose attempt to avenge his brother’s death has created a new chain of events that threaten to start a war on the streets of New Orleans. Season two guest stars include Rosie Perez, Margo Martindale and Amy Landecker.

The series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight), with Joey Hartstone (The Good Fight) serving as showrunner and executive producer for season two. Cranston and James Degus (All the Way) executive produce the series for Moonshot Entertainment. Your Honor is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

Deadline’s Peter White contributed to this report.