Bruno Mars Withdraws Silk Sonic From Grammy Consideration

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept Record Of The Year in 2022

Bruno Mars announced today that he and Anderson .Paak, known by the duo name Silk Sonic, will not submit their album An Evening With Silk Sonic for Grammy Award consideration.

The album was expected to have been a top contender. Mars made his announced to Rolling Stone.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

Silk Sonic has already won four Grammys for one of the songs from the album – the single “Leave the Door Open,” which was released in April, 2021. That single was named Record of the Year, among other honors.

The album was released in November, 2021, and would have been eligible for awards at the 2023 ceremony.

Mars told Rolling Stone, “We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake. We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony.”

Other contenders for the 2023 Album of the Year are likely to include Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

The Grammy Awards will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023.