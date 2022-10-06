Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories Opens UK Office; Sarah Harvey Joins As Producer And Creative Director

Big Little Lies producer Bruna Papandrea’s production company, Made Up Stories, is expanding with a new UK office run by Sarah Harvey, who has joined the company as a producer and creative director. Harvey officially began her new position in August.

“I’ve long admired Bruna’s tenacity and stellar storytelling instincts, and I’m thrilled to have joined the incredibly talented Made Up Stories Team,” said Harvey.

Harvey has worked across film and TV for over 20 years and has held positions at several production companies, including Blueprint Pictures, Intermedia Films, and Working Title Films. As Head of Film at Blueprint, she developed and co-produced The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, directed by John Madden. The film picked up BAFTA and Golden Globe nods. She also co-produced Martin McDonagh’s directorial debut In Bruges, starring Colin Farrell.

Most recent credits from Harvey include Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts for Working Title and Universal Studios, and Strangers, directed by Andrew Haigh, starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Claire Foy, and Jamie Bell for Searchlight Pictures.

The new office will be in London and joins the company’s production outposts in Los Angeles, CA, and Sydney, Australia.

“As we build Made Up Stories globally the most important thing remains collaborating with great people who not only excel creatively but are true leaders,” Papandrea added. “Sarah and I have a long history and have always been so aligned on the aspirations we have for the ambitious stories we want to tell and the people we want to work with we couldn’t be more excited for Sarah to join our already brilliant team.”

Made Up Stories most recently produced the film adaptation of Penguin Bloom, directed by Glendyn Ivin and starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, and Jacki Weaver, which was released by Netflix, and The Dry, based on the Jane Harper novel, by director Robert Connolly and starring Eric Bana, released by IFC.

The company is currently in production on the film adaptation of Jane Harper’s Force Of Nature, a follow-up to The Dry, with Eric Bana reprising his role and Robert Connolly directing. They are also prepping Luckiest Girl Alive, based on the novel by Jessica Knoll, starring Mila Kunis, and directed by Mike Barker, for an October 7 release on Netflix.