Stage Musical Featuring Petula Clark Songs & Other ’60s Hits In Development

A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark and other hit-makers of the 1960s, is being developed and will have a reading in New York later this month.

The musical, which takes its title from Clark’s 1966 hit and features other songs of the era including the singer’s “Downtown” and “Don’t Sleep in the Subway” as well as non-Clark songs such as “You Don’t Own Me,” “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss),” and “The Boy From New York City,” made its world premiere at Connecticut’s Goodspeed Musicals in 2016.

With script revisions and a new book by Lindsey Hope Perlman (Cassandra Complex), A Sign of the Times will get a developmental reading October 24-28 in New York. The musical is based on an original story by Richard Robin, and is directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Cinderella West End, School of Rock), and music supervision and orchestrations by Joseph Church (The Lion King).

The reading will feature Chilina Kennedy (Paradise Square, Beautiful), Ryan Silverman (Side Show), CJ Pawlikowski (Jersey Boys, The Book of Mormon), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Spring Awakening), Ryah Nixon (Kinky Boots, 9 to 5: The Musical), Lauren Boyd (Hamilton, West Side Story Nat’l Tour), Brad Bradley (The People in the Picture, Billy Elliot), Melessie Clark (After Midnight – Norwegian Escape), Jeremy Gaston (Aladdin), Aaron Kaburick (Mrs. Doubtfire, Hello, Dolly!), Chani Maisonet (Ain’t Too Proud, West Side Story), Alexandra Matteo (Mrs. Doubtfire, A Bronx Tale) and Ralph Meitzler (Frozen, Rock of Ages).

Produced by Richard Robin-Wells St. Productions, LLC, A Sign of the Times tells the story of Cindy (Kennedy), “a young woman pursuing her passion and finding her voice in New York City in 1965.”