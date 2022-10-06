eOne Inks Deal With BAFTA-Winning Director Paul Andrew Williams

EXCLUSIVE: eOne has struck a multi-year first-look deal with BAFTA-winning director Paul Andrew Williams.

The deal will see Williams, who won a BAFTA for BBC Three single drama Murdered for Being Different, forge scripted TV shows for all platforms, working closely with Sharon Hughff, the newly-appointed eOne Creative Director, Scripted Television, UK.

Hughff said Williams is known for “striking, bold, character-driven dramas” and has “effortlessly moved between film and television winning many accolades along the way.”

“His work is uncompromising, distinctive, and always has heart and integrity,” she added. “Working with Paul is absolutely what eOne is about.”

Williams was BAFTA nominated nearly 20 years ago as Most Promising Newcomer for film London to Brighton and has since gone on to work on a wealth of scripted projects including ITV’s Broadchurch, A Confession and, most recently, the Stephen Graham-starring The Walk-In, which is penned by his long-time collaborator Jeff Pope. He was also producer on James McAvoy-starring Irvine Welsh adaptation Filth.

Hasbro-owned eOne is looking to do more out the UK and signed Hughff from The Crown producer Left Bank earlier this year. It is producing Paramount+ UK flagship A Gentleman in Moscow, which stars Ewan McGregor.

Williams said: “I am extremely grateful to not only work with such an established and supportive company but to be working with one of the cleverest and most talented people in the industry in Sharon Hughff.”

He is represented by Independent Talent Group and Echo Lake Entertainment.